Self-care, beauty on menu at new Splendore - The Medical Spa in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Elizabeth Ackerson wants to encourage women to “let go of the stigma that self-care is selfish. You can’t pour from an empty cup. It is not selfish to take care of yourself, to want to enhance what is already there, to press pause, take a deep breath and relax.”
In September, Ackerson, a wife, mother of three and advanced registered nurse practitioner, opened Splendorè – The Medical Spa at 515 Main St., Suite D. She wants clients to enjoy an hour’s respite in safe, soothing surroundings for self-care and beauty treatments, leaving feeling confident and rejuvenated.
Ackerson uses her medical expertise at the day spa to provide customized menu of services and treatments, including micro-needling, dermaplaning, peels, microdermabrasion, neurotoxin (Botox, Dysport, brow lift, etc.), dermal fillers (Juvederm and Restylane), blemish injections, B12 injections and facials.
“This kind of spa is huge on both coasts and big cities, but not so much in the Cedar Valley. A few years ago, I heard women at the gym talking about Botox parties and wanting to take care of themselves,” Ackerson said. She thought the time was ripe to look into opening a day spa that offered such procedures that were also affordable.
The Waterloo West High graduate has been a nurse for 10 years. She became a licensed practical nurse at 20 and returned to school to become a registered nurse and previously worked at MercyOne ER and Urgent Care, MercyOne Bluebell Road Family Medicine, John Deere Medical Group and Allen Hospital.
Her love for procedures drew her to more training and certifications.
“I have advanced training in aesthetic medicine and injectables. When clients come to Splendorè, I want them to feel relaxed and peaceful and feel their best, inside and out. We can develop a treatment plan that is all about the individual. These treatments may seem like luxuries and unattainable, but I wanted to make them affordable. I want clients to trust our education and knowledge and trust their provider.”
Ackerson is joined by esthetician Bria Schlingmann, a 2016 graduate of Capri College for Esthetics.
Located at the corner of Seventh and Main street, Splendorè is 900 square feet with three treatment rooms and an attractive reception area with a marble desk. Exterior windows are etched with the Splendorè logo. Aesthetically, the interior is both elegant and urban with Carrara marble-look tile floors, black ceilings and accent wall coverings that resemble mineral deposits.
Ackerson was in the midst of building her business, including using resources from Iowa Small Business Development Center when COVID-19 “threw a wrench into everything. We were doing construction during the pandemic. I talked with my husband, James, about what I should do, should I go ahead, and he reminded me that I thought this service was both necessary and needed. I decided to keep going. I wanted to open on Sept. 1, and I pushed hard to meet that deadline.”
The day spa has been busy since that Sept. 1 opening day. Almost immediately, she began getting phone calls from first responders complaining about “maskne,” or acne mechanica, skin blemishes caused by the prolonged wearing of facial masks. She stocks the Obagi line of professional skin-care products to help clients get healthier skin.
For more information, visit splendoremedicalspa.com, or call (319) 830-7058.
