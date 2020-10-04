Self-care, beauty on menu at new Splendore - The Medical Spa in Cedar Falls

Her love for procedures drew her to more training and certifications.

“I have advanced training in aesthetic medicine and injectables. When clients come to Splendorè, I want them to feel relaxed and peaceful and feel their best, inside and out. We can develop a treatment plan that is all about the individual. These treatments may seem like luxuries and unattainable, but I wanted to make them affordable. I want clients to trust our education and knowledge and trust their provider.”

Ackerson is joined by esthetician Bria Schlingmann, a 2016 graduate of Capri College for Esthetics.

Located at the corner of Seventh and Main street, Splendorè is 900 square feet with three treatment rooms and an attractive reception area with a marble desk. Exterior windows are etched with the Splendorè logo. Aesthetically, the interior is both elegant and urban with Carrara marble-look tile floors, black ceilings and accent wall coverings that resemble mineral deposits.