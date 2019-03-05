WATERLOO – A downtown Waterloo bar and grill has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor over allegations it didn’t pay employees fair wages.
A proposed consent agreement with Dajerabby Inc., the parent company of Screaming Eagle, and operator Ivan Weiland was filed Monday along with the complaint in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Attorneys for the business couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.
Under the agreement, which has yet to be finalized by a judge, Dajerabby will pay $55,000 to about 100 current and former Screaming Eagle employees. Of that, $27,500 is for unpaid overtime and minimum wage pay and the remaining $27,500 is for other damages.
The company also agreed to pay not less than the $7.25 per hour minimum wage, pay time and a half after 40 hours of work in a week and follow tip and tip pooling regulations.
The complaint alleged the business, located on East Fourth Street, violated overtime and minimum wage laws between May 2015 and May 2017.
