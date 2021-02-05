Scooter's Coffee opens in Cedar Falls, with more to come in Waterloo, Independence

CEDAR FALLS -- One of the fastest-growing coffee shop chains in the country is poised for its grand opening in Cedar Falls this week, with more stores on the way in the Cedar Valley.
Scooter's Coffee, which opened its first store in Omaha in 1998, opened a drive-through kiosk at 412 West First St. in Cedar Falls in mid-December, said Randy Mumm, who owns the franchises that will be coming to Cedar Falls as well as Waterloo.
The kiosk, next to the Metro Mart, is the first of what Mumm expects will be four stores in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area. Another store, which will have dine-in service, is slated to break ground on Viking Road next to the Culver's restaurant in June.
"For markets in Iowa, any town with more than 10,000 people in it already has a store scheduled" to open in the next few months or years, Mumm said, noting the chain expected to have 1,000 stores across the Midwest by 2024. "That's how rapid this franchise is growing."
There are 41 cities in Iowa that fit that description, according to U.S. Census figures, including Waverly, which has had a Scooter's kiosk in the Fareway parking lot for about two years, Mumm said.
But smaller towns are also in the mix, including Independence -- population a little over 6,000 -- where a Scooter's will break ground in March.
Mumm said Waterloo's locations aren't "locked up" in terms of location, but noted there were "two or three options we're looking at" for possible stores.
What makes Scooter's different from other coffee shops?
"Amazing people, amazing drinks and amazingly fast," Mumm said, noting staff are trained on "efficiency" in getting out signature drinks like the popular Caramelicious as well as breakfast sandwiches, cinnamon rolls and burritos.
"We realized, in the morning when people are going to work, that on their way to work, they see a large line at a coffee store and they can't wait that long," Mumm said. "They come by a Scooter's and realize how fast we are, (they) can easily make it through that line."
The Cedar Falls kiosk, staffed by around 15 to 18 part-time baristas and two full-time managers, will hold its grand opening Friday. The kiosk is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Mumm said people were encouraged to download the Scooter's Coffee app for a touchless ordering experience, as well as to start earning points toward free coffee.
"It's been very good," Mumm said of business so far in Cedar Falls. "The community has received it well."