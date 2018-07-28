WATERLOO — As Zanotti Armor transitioned to new ownership this summer, the gun safe maker also moved its manufacturing facility across town.
Mike Kuebler and Skeet Miehe bought the 30-year-old company from founder Mark Zanotti, who operated it at 92 Vinton St. for the last 25 years.
Earlier this month, the company’s five production workers started building safes at 2003 Westfield Ave. A showroom is located next door in the AP Industrial Steel building.
“His old building, you couldn’t find it if you wanted to,” said Kuebler, noting the move was a condition of his involvement in the business. “This is a great location. You get exposure on the highway.”
The manufacturing facility and the company’s name is visible from U.S. Highway 218.
“This is advertising right here on the highway,” noted manager Chris Miehe, Skeet’s nephew, who also oversees operations at AP Industrial Steel. “We’ve already picked up business just from the move.”
Zanotti Armor makes safe models in three different sizes weighing from 400 to 925 pounds. Dimensions range from 25 inches wide, 20 inches deep and 5 feet tall to 40 inches wide, 30 inches deep and 6 feet tall. Along with spaces for guns, the safes include shelving that makes room for other types of valuables, as well.
“The number one selling feature of the safe is it’s modular,” said Kuebler, noting they break down into six parts. “All it takes to put it together is a hammer.” Workers assemble the safes during the manufacturing process and take them apart again before they’re shipped.
Zanotti built a successful business selling the product through word-of-mouth and online forums.
“He didn’t do any marketing,” said Kuebler. “The website was pretty dated and didn’t have pricing.”
A new website has since been created. The company also has a presence on social media, including Facebook and YouTube.
“The first month, we sold 20 safes online,” he noted. “Just with those few things, our sales are up 30 percent.”
A sixth employee was hired to work in the office on sales and customer service. The new owners are going to raise the company’s profile in other ways, too.
“Mark didn’t do the shows. We’re going to start doing that,” said Kuebler, referring to gun shows. “We’re going to test the waters a little bit and see if it’s worth our time.”
There is currently a four-month wait on delivery of Zanotti Armor safes, which are built to order. “Chris and I would like to get it to a six-to-eight weeks type of thing,” said Kuebler, as they continue to increase sales.
The new 7,500-square-foot facility is expected to improve efficiency and add capacity in the manufacturing process, which includes welding, assembly and painting.
For example, in the old facility, “we could only paint two safes at a time,” said Kuebler. The new paint booth is much larger at 8 feet square and 92 feet long.
Kuebler said he has a lot of respect for the business Zanotti built and feels “a huge responsibility” for maintaining its quality and reputation.
Chris Miehe, who once worked with Zanotti, had discussed the future of the business with him over the years. He also is committed to continuing what the founder started.
“This is his dream,” said Miehe. “He just gets to watch it get big.”
