Rising from the ashes: Beyer Motorsports rebuilds after devastating fire

HUDSON
RJ Beyer stood helpless in the frigid December cold as fire reduced his business to rubble. Flames and explosions ripped through his auto repair shop, leaving the business he’d nurtured for 10 years gutted.
Nine staff members escaped without injury that Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, at Beyer Motorsports Truck & Auto Repair on South Hudson Road. But years of hard work became a pile of ashes.
“This was a lifelong dream of RJ’s. For years and years RJ worked in many other mechanic garages and even as a child worked in his dad’s garage,” wrote Melissa Beyer, who organized an online fundraiser on behalf of Robert Beyer. “Auto mechanics and repair runs in his blood.”
Beyer Motorsports has been a family-run operation in the Cedar Valley for 40 years. In 2010, Beyer bought Hills Repair on Grundy Road before moving the business to Nordic Drive. When the business outgrew that space, Beyer Motorsports moved to its current location about four years ago. Staff there perform maintenance, repair and customizations on commercial, gas and diesel vehicles as well as performance vehicles.
After the fire, Beyer and his team quickly reassembled a temporary shop in a neighboring pole building at 3904 Hudson Road and reopened only two weeks later. The space is much smaller than what the team is used to, but they make it work.
“The community has been wonderful. Many, many people have come out of the bushes to offer tools and equipment and pretty much anything that we need,” Beyer said. “Hudson Plumbing — they dropped everything to come over and do the heating in the temporary building for us.”
Now Beyer is ready to rebuild. Midwest Buildings will begin construction on the new building in May at the same location, 3800 S. Hudson Road. Beyer will add an additional 2,500 square feet. Beyer hopes to be operating in the new facility by December. The new space will have enough room to house a full-length semi with a truck and trailer.
“I am excited,” he said. “It’s kind of a hindrance right now not having 13 bays to work with.”
Meanwhile Beyer spends much of his time picking up the pieces that still remain on the 9,200-square-foot concrete slab next door. Remnants of charred vehicles serve as a stark reminder that over $2 million worth of customer vehicles were inside the shop when the fire broke out.
The cause of the fire hasn’t officially been determined yet, but Beyer speculates it came from a static charge on a 300-gallon waste oil burner that may have ignited some fuel.
Beyer remembers the day vividly. It was 4:30 p.m. and the staff were getting ready to close at 5 p.m. Fortunately, there were no customers in the building at that time.
Beyer was doing paperwork in his office when an employee ran by yelling, “The building is on fire.” Beyer saw the oil burner completely engulfed in flames all the way to the ceiling. With pumps still running, Beyer said it was just fueling the fire.
“There wasn’t anything that could be done,” he said.
Being an automotive shop, plenty of large propane tanks were scattered throughout the building as well as vehicles with gas tanks. Beyer and his team watched as explosions burst one at a time.
While everything was crumbling, Beyer had his mind on a 500-gallon propane tank inside.
“My biggest concern is that tank would explode and pretty much kill us all. My worry wasn’t about moving stuff out the door — it was to get the hell out.”
A wall then fell over the large tank.
“So it actually insulated it,” Beyer said. “A lot of things went horribly wrong that day, but it’s amazing what went right.”
The roof then collapsed, and the fire spread to vehicles outside the building, including a pickup truck and a semi cab. Nine vehicles in total were ruined.
Firefighters from Hudson, Cedar Falls and Dike were at the scene for hours. The blaze sent smoke billowing for miles around.
But between the ashes and charred metal pieces, Beyer has been surprised at what didn’t burn, including a box of his business cards, a Keurig coffeemaker and a printer.
“It melted a little, but it’s still intact,” he said.
