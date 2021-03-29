Rising from the ashes: Beyer Motorsports rebuilds after devastating fire

“The community has been wonderful. Many, many people have come out of the bushes to offer tools and equipment and pretty much anything that we need,” Beyer said. “Hudson Plumbing — they dropped everything to come over and do the heating in the temporary building for us.”

Now Beyer is ready to rebuild. Midwest Buildings will begin construction on the new building in May at the same location, 3800 S. Hudson Road. Beyer will add an additional 2,500 square feet. Beyer hopes to be operating in the new facility by December. The new space will have enough room to house a full-length semi with a truck and trailer.

“I am excited,” he said. “It’s kind of a hindrance right now not having 13 bays to work with.”

Meanwhile Beyer spends much of his time picking up the pieces that still remain on the 9,200-square-foot concrete slab next door. Remnants of charred vehicles serve as a stark reminder that over $2 million worth of customer vehicles were inside the shop when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire hasn’t officially been determined yet, but Beyer speculates it came from a static charge on a 300-gallon waste oil burner that may have ignited some fuel.

