DAVENPORT — Retail leader and community supporter Richard B. von Maur Jr., 86, co-chairman of Von Maur Department Store, died Saturday.
He joined the family-owned retail business started by his grandfather, C.J. von Maur, in October 1957. He was the third generation of the family to run the company, currently led by his son, Jim von Maur.
Along with his brother, Charles, von Maur transformed what was a small downtown department store into a company that operates 33 department stores in 15 states and a chain of junior retail stores, Dry Goods.
“Known in the retail industry as a formidable business leader, he was also known within the company as a top-tier magician, poet and a man of quick wit,” the family said.
In the 1970s, von Maur was a member of the Davenport School Board, serving as president.
