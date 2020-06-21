Restaurants find ways to evolve amid virus

There are still so many unknowns. What if a patron forgets to wear a mask? Meehan has devised a clever way to remind them: His masked servers gently point to a sticker on their chest that says, “Please hide your smile.”

His menu currently has four appetizers, four entrees and two desserts — all dishes he calls his “greatest hits.” He laughs that when you go see Billy Joel in concert, you want to hear “Piano Man,” not the new stuff.

“This is peoples’ first time going out to dinner for a long time and I need to kick ass and I need to crush it,” he said.

Not too far away in Los Angeles, chef Olivas has also needed to evolve. Few foods are are more difficult in a take-out world than raw fish, but that’s his bread and butter.

A lawyer-turned-chef, Olivas opened the 480-square-foot Ceviche Project last spring as an intimate space where he would interact with patrons and serve the freshest seafood.

“The challenge for me was how can I make them have the same experience as if they were sitting here,” he said from his 28-seat restaurant.