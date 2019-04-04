WATERLOO — Blue Iguana Mexican American Cantina will host a grand opening event, with a ribbon cutting by the Ambassadors from Grow Cedar Valley, at 11 a.m. Friday in Waterloo at the John Deere Techworks campus.
Blue Iguana is a full-service Mexican restaurant, serving modern Mexican-American food in a Latino style. The restaurant, which opened in December on the main floor of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel, is the first dining establishment on the Cedar Valley TechWorks campus at the edge of downtown.
In addition, there will be a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Iron Horse Social Club at 4 p.m. the same day, at Suite 102 at the same address. The Iron Horse is a lounge experience with selected whiskey, wine, hyperlocal beer offerings and crafted cocktails.
There also is a Blue Iguana location in Le Claire.
