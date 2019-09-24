{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS -- The relocated Stuffed Olive martini bar has reopened at 314 Main St.

The Stuffed Olive originally was located inside the Black Hawk Hotel down the street.

Darin Beck, president of Paramount Barco, which owns Stuffed Olive, said the establishment features more than 100 different martinis and a new food menu featuring "globally inspired tapas (small plates great for sharing), and a number of sushi rolls.

The look inside the new Stuffed Olive is contemporary metropolitan, Beck said.

"Everything about the new Stuffed Olive is new; don't expect to recognize the space in any way from previous restaurants located there. It truly is a new design and a very different look for the Cedar Valley," Beck said.

Paramount Barco is made up of a group of local investors -- Aaron Schurman, Jeff Hassman, Josh Wilson, Martin Van Zee and their spouses.

Greta Nevius, most recently with Newton's Cafe in downtown Waterloo, has been named general manager of Stuffed Olive.

