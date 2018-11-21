Try 3 months for $3
Barking Book Buddies

WATERLOO — The Cedar Bend Humane Society will hold Barking Book Buddies from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Cedar Bend Humane Society adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway.

Children ages 6 through 12 can read out loud to a shelter dog. This has shown to help children sharpen their reading skills and socialize shelter dogs awaiting new homes.

Barking Book Buddies can accommodate 24 children in 20-minute shifts during the event. Register at www.CedarBendHumane.org under the events tab.

Reading to multiple cats in the cat colony rooms also is available.

Future Barking Book Buddies sessions are scheduled for Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 3, April 14 and May 5.

Books are provided or participants may bring their own. If you are interested in donating books to this program, call 232-6887.

