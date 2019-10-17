WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors celebrated the opening of its new office with a ribbon cutting toWednesday.
The new office is located at 2324 Crossroads Blvd., which formerly housed Portrait Innovations Portrait Studio. After several months of renovation, the office opened last December.
The new space can accommodate up to 80 people for continuing education classes, membership luncheons, meetings and other events. There is also a courtyard space with patio furniture and a grassy area for summertime activities for members.
