WEST UNION – Red Heart Pizza has announced a voluntary recall of all uncooked frozen meat-topped pizzas sold in Northeast Iowa.
The establishment has a current license with the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals, but does not have a license or grant of inspection by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Meat and Poultry Inspection Bureau.
The types of pizzas produced include pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian style pizza flavored with sausage, deluxe (sausage, pepperoni), Canadian bacon mushroom, breakfast sausage, and breakfast Canadian bacon. Red Heart Pizza supplies these pizzas to the following four businesses in Northeast Iowa: Meatzys in Fayette, Pronto Market in Elkader, Shell Express in West Union and Quillin’s Quality Foods in West Union.
Red Heart also supplies uncooked frozen meat-topped pizzas for organizations that sell the pizzas as part of fundraising activities for their organization.
Any pizzas that have been produced and purchased by consumers in the past 12 months should be returned to the Red Heart Pizza establishment at 702 W. Bradford, West Union, IA 52175. The establishment can be contacted via by calling (563) 380-4156 or via email at kkuhens@martinsnet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.