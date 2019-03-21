DAVENPORT — Record production of corn and soybeans, a continued tariff war and farmers marketing plans are all contributing to farmers struggling financially, agricultural experts say.
In one area of agriculture financing, FSA direct loans, 19.4 percent were delinquent in January. That is compared to 16.5 percent in January 2018.
Experts said that financing is the loan of last resort when farmers do not qualify for commercial or agricultural loans through banks and other channels.
Ryan Drollette, farm management specialist with the Iowa State University Extension in Johnson County, said in talking with bankers who loan to farmers, the ones having problems, “are the same ones they have had problems with for the past three years.”
“To me this says that the tariffs haven’t pushed more people out,” Drollette said. “It’s pushing out those bottom ones who have had problems that last three years. Those people were already in trouble.”
In many instances farmers are doing fairly well, he added.
“Five years ago many farmers went out and bought equipment,” Drollette said. “They had the cash to do it. Many have paid off those equipment purchases. Now with $8 beans and $3 corn, they have better cash flow because they don’t have to worry about payments on new equipment.”
But if those farmers hang on to that equipment for a while, that will mean fewer sales for agricultural implement manufacturers such as Deere & Co. and Case IH.
David Oppedahl, senior business economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said the situation in Illinois may be better than Iowa given the record yields in 2018.
Oppedahl, author of the AgLetter published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said that for 2018, annual farmland values in the Seventh Federal Reserve District, which includes Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, were steady overall. After considering inflation, the district experienced a yearly decrease of 2 percent in farmland values for 2018.
“This was the fifth straight annual real decline in district farmland values, the longest downturn since the 1980s,” he said.
There has been a 13 percent downward adjustment in the district’s real farmland values from their peak in 2013 to the end of 2018, he said. But there has been just a 6 percent decrease in the district’s nominal farmland values over this span, he added.
In the Seventh Federal Reserve District overall, he said, credit conditions deteriorated further in the fourth quarter of 2018 and into 2019.
“Repayment rates in the final quarter of 2018 were lower than in the same period of the previous year, and repayment rates have been weakening for half a decade,” Oppedahl said.
“Furthermore, the share of the District farm loan portfolio indicated as having major or severe repayment problems was 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 — the highest such share since 1999,” he said.
“Also, for the first time since 1999, slightly less than 81 percent of agricultural lending seemed to have no significant repayment problems,” he added. “With a growing percentage of borrowing encountering repayment problems, non-real-estate farm loan renewals and extensions in the fourth quarter of 2018 were higher than in the fourth quarter of 2017.
“Survey respondents indicated that only 2.4 percent (a bit lower than a year ago) of their farm customers with operating credit in 2018 were not likely to qualify for new operating credit in 2019,” he said.
“Given record crop yields in Illinois and Indiana, these states had lower percentages of borrowers not likely to get new operating credit in 2019 (only 1.0 percent in Illinois and 2.2 percent in Indiana); however, this proportion was 2.8 percent in Iowa, 2.8 percent in Michigan, and 4.3 percent in Wisconsin,” Oppedahl said.
“The struggles of dairies probably inflated this percentage for Wisconsin. So, it seems the vast majority of farm borrowers will have access to credit again in 2019,” he added.
“The dairy guys are really hurting,” Drollette said. “It’s over-production of milk that’s the problem.”
Pork producers are having problems, as well, and that could go either way. Corn and soy farmers are not struggling as much.
There are reports of African swine fever in China, which could benefit U.S. producers who could supply sows as replacements.
“But we don’t have a lot of confidence in that report,” Drollette said. “You never know what is going on in China. However, if we get African swine fever, we’re toast.”
Oppedahl said it is hard to tell the roles of supply and demand versus tariffs in the markets.
Taylor Ridge, Illinois, farmer Tom Mueller said the problems farmers are having are a combination of high production costs, marketing and the tariffs.
“The bailout on the soybeans helped a lot of people last year,” Mueller said. “But we still have all these soybeans, and the tariffs are putting the lid on the market.”
The bailout farmers got for their corn was negligible, he said. “That amounted to a penny a bushel.”
Farmers had not been selling much corn to China, but they had been selling them a lot of ethanol, he said.
The recently signed E-15 waiver will help corn, “but at the same time the EPA approved five waivers for small refineries saying they didn’t have to blend ethanol, and that takes demand away from us,” Mueller said.
Some new markets have opened up for the nation’s corn and soybeans due to the low prices, he said.
“It’s gotten cheap enough that other markets around the world are starting to buy some of what we’re growing, and we’re trying to develop some smaller markets and then at the same time enhance those we have,” he said. “Some countries are realizing this is a great bargain and are buying. There is no doubt we could have moved a lot more overseas with the tariffs. Those took us out of the market in a lot of places.”
Mueller said farmers understand what President Donald Trump was trying to do to even trade with China.
“None of us thought it would last this long,” he said. “We thought it would be two or three months and then everything would be back to normal.”
What the U.S. needs to do now, he said, “Is make sure that the trade agreements with Mexico and Canada are ratified, and that’s not really going to happen unless they take the tariffs off of steel and aluminum.
“Mexico is our number one corn market,” Mueller said. “We need to get that solidified so there’s not a problem there so we can keep selling them corn without any tariffs.”
Something does have to give sooner rather than later, he said.
“You can’t tell the banker that patriotism will pay the bill,” Mueller said.
