Inspired restaurant

The front of Inspired restaurant in Readlyn.

 COURTESY PHOTO

DES MOINES --- On Monday, Kim Brown, owner of Inspired luncheonette in Readlyn, will be honored at the Iowa Events Center as the Iowa Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Neighbor Philanthropy Award winner.

She was selected for her commitment to providing a hospitality venue in her rural community.

Open four days per week and some Saturdays, Inspired serves up true comfort food — drawn from the recipes of local church cookbooks. There are no paid employees, rather local women (ages 65 to 80) come in daily to help cook and serve the paying customers, many of whom are also retired locals.

Readlyn’s 800-plus residents consider Inspired a community center as well as restaurant. Brown is an active community member in other ways too. As a member of the Readlyn Community Club, Brown 10 years ago suggested a Valentine’s Ball fundraiser. To date, the annual event has raised more than $200,000 for local nonprofits. Brown has also served as director for school’s education foundation and has been key to the nonprofits annual $20,000-plus fundraising efforts.

The public is invited to the honor event at a Gala, Awards Reception and Celebratory Cocktail event. Tickets are $39. Learn more about the Celebrating Excellence Awards Ceremony and get your tickets to attend at iowahospitalityexpo.com.

