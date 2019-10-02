INDEPENDENCE – After a year of construction on a 50,000-square-foot expansion, Pries Enterprises has announced the opening of its new anodizing line.
Pries will now be a vertically integrated one-stop shop for aluminum extrusions, anodizing and fabrication. The expansion will open several new doors for the company and its customers.
“Our new anodizing line will allow us to dramatically reduce our lead times for our customers,” said Matt McMahon, Pries Enterprises president. “We will now be able to anodize over 25 million pounds of aluminum per year.”
The anodizing line is fully automated and boasts 36-foot tanks — making it unique to not only Iowa but also the entire Midwest.
“With in-house anodizing, Pries will be able to guarantee extruded and anodized aluminum in just four weeks,” said McMahon. “Providing better lead times will help our customers reduce inventory and increase their cash flow. Also, anodizing in house allows us to control our quality and offer our customers even better service.”
Pries partnered with Joe Andrade of Andrade Anodize Consulting to help oversee the construction and startup of the new line. Operations are set to start this week. McMahon says the expansion will create around 40 new jobs, providing new opportunities for residents of Independence and surrounding areas.
With its new anodizing line, Pries will offer 34-foot-length capabilities, conventional sulfuric type II anodize coatings, acid and conventional caustic etches, clear and architectural bronze coatings up to class I, bronze colors ranging from champagne to black, and AAMA 611-compliant Class I and Class II coatings.
Pries Enterprises is a family owned aluminum extrusion manufacturer located in Independence. Since 1976, Pries Enterprises has provided extruded aluminum and fabricated parts to companies in the Midwest and throughout the United States.
For more information, visit www.priesenterprises.com, call (319) 334-7068, email at PriesSales@priesen terprises.com or ask your sales representative for more details.
