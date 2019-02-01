Try 1 month for 99¢
OSAGE — The Mitchell County Press-News is moving to a new location in Osage effective today.

The new office is located inside the Farm Bureau Financial Services building at 1234 Main St. The phone number will be the same.

A drop box will be located on the outside of the building for any newspaper business.

“Technology and centralization of tasks has reduced the amount of space community newspapers like the Press News need,” said Publisher Sam Gett. “As a result, we’re moving to a more appropriate office space in town.

“What doesn’t change is our mission to effectively serve our readers and advertisers.”

The newspaper previously was housed at 112 N. Sixth St.

