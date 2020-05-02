You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Powers Manufacturing fills need for hospital gowns
0 comments
breaking featured

Powers Manufacturing fills need for hospital gowns

WATERLOO — Powers Manufacturing Co. has a long history of ensuring sports teams are properly outfitted for battle.

Today, the 118-year-old Waterloo clothing manufacturer has retooled its operations to make sure doctors and other health care professionals fighting the coronavirus pandemic have the necessary personal protective wear.

Powers Manufacturing is now producing medical-grade hospital gowns at its plant on Sycamore Street in the former Rath Packing Co. neighborhood for UnityPoint Health to use at Allen Hospital and its other clinics.

“We’re happy to do it,” said company president Grant Weidner. “This is an unsettling time for people, and I think it just helps (our employees) to feel good knowing they can take the skills they have and make a difference.”

Powers Manufacturing delivered its first batch of hospital gowns to Allen Hospital on April 23 and is working on additional orders from UnityPoint Health.

“I think there’s going to be a period here where, unless we need to run some other product, we’ll just be running the gowns,” Weidner said.

Weidner is the great-great-great nephew of Leonard Powers, who founded the company in 1902. The company employs about 95 people at its facilities on Sycamore Street and also works with factories in the Dominican Republic and El Salvador.

Powers Manufacturing makes custom team athletic uniforms under its own Powers brand and is the North American licensee for Under Armour custom team uniforms. It outfits high school, college and club teams in most major sports, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, wrestling, and lacrosse.

Sporting events around the world have been put on hold to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Once it hit nationally and the states started restricting businesses from being open we started seeing a slowdown in orders coming in,” Weidner said. “Now that time has gone on you’re starting to see some of it on the financial side.

“For us is wasn’t an immediate hit like it would be for a restaurant,” he added. “But we’re catching it now on the back side.”

Powers Manufacturing was able to keep its 95 employees working on a backlog of sports uniforms but also believed its crews could help produce face masks which were in high demand at medical facilities.

“We contacted Allen to see if they wanted any masks, and we made some for them,” Weidner said. “They said what they really needed was gowns and asked if we could help.”

Mike Lind, executive director of the Allen Foundation, said the foundation staff has been asked to help source the vital PPE often in short supply during the pandemic.

“Our leadership’s biggest concern is to keep our team members and community members safe,” Lind said. “To do that, we need personal protective equipment.

“The needs seem to switch by the day and by the hour,” he added. “But one of the biggest needs was these gowns.”

Weidner said Allen Hospital provided a sample of one of the gowns, and Powers Manufacturing was able to recreate the design without much modification of its equipment.

“We were able to find some (medical-grade) fabric, which is a hard thing to do when everybody wants it,” he said. “We weren’t able to get as much as we wanted, but we were able to get some and brought that inside.”

Powers Manufacturing partially donated that first batch of gowns to Allen Hospital. They were then contact by UnityPoint Health, which was able to source thousands of yards of more material and contracted with the company to produce even more gowns for its facilities.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Local News
topical

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

  • Meta Hemenway-Forbes
  • 0

During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News
topical

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 14

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

+2 
Mike Lind

Lind
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News