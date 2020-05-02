Powers Manufacturing fills need for hospital gowns

Powers Manufacturing makes custom team athletic uniforms under its own Powers brand and is the North American licensee for Under Armour custom team uniforms. It outfits high school, college and club teams in most major sports, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, wrestling, and lacrosse.

Sporting events around the world have been put on hold to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Once it hit nationally and the states started restricting businesses from being open we started seeing a slowdown in orders coming in,” Weidner said. “Now that time has gone on you’re starting to see some of it on the financial side.

“For us is wasn’t an immediate hit like it would be for a restaurant,” he added. “But we’re catching it now on the back side.”

Powers Manufacturing was able to keep its 95 employees working on a backlog of sports uniforms but also believed its crews could help produce face masks which were in high demand at medical facilities.

“We contacted Allen to see if they wanted any masks, and we made some for them,” Weidner said. “They said what they really needed was gowns and asked if we could help.”