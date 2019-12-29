Reprinted from Cedar Valley
WATERLOO — Emails. Text messages. Remote projects. Slack channels. Technology is pervasive, often blurring the lines between on and off the clock. And it’s taking a toll on employees.
“We’re almost expected to be on all the time. It’s hard to completely turn off,” said Liz DeJoode, a health innovation consultant with PDCM Insurance in Waterloo.
DeJoode develops employee wellness programming for businesses to help keep insurance costs low. A nationally known expert on the subject, she’s watched the paradigm shift in what wellness means.
“When I first started, the focus on wellness in the workplace was more physical wellness and nutrition,” she said. “Now we’re looking at the culture of an organization. Is flex time available? Do they have an (Employee Assistance Program)? Is there training? Do they have a mentor? What does work-life balance look like? It’s those conversations that we’re having now.”
And those conversations are more important than ever.
In May 2019, the World Health Organization upgraded the term workplace “burnout” from a “state of exhaustion” to a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress in its International Disease Classification, the New York Times reported.
Chronic workplace stress can have significant health consequences, including fatigue, insomnia, sadness, anger, irritability, substance misuse, high blood pressure, heart disease and a compromised immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic.
A 2018 Gallup study of nearly 7,500 full-time employees found that two-thirds of full-time workers experience job burnout, costing between $125 billion and $190 billion a year in additional health care spending. Additionally, 95% of human resource executives say burnout is hurting employee retention efforts, said a 2017 Kronos survey.
Burned-out employees are less productive, less engaged, absent or late more frequently, and the quality of their work can suffer, DeJoode said. Companies that take a proactive approach to avoid workplace burnout will see the difference in their bottom lines, she noted.
Leaders at VGM Group in Waterloo go to great lengths to ensure employees feel engaged and motivated. It has paid off. This year, for the third time in five years, VGM Group was selected as Iowa’s Top Workplace among large employers. The company has taken the top spot in each of the three years it has participated: 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Rankings are based on employees’ opinions from an anonymous survey performed by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. The survey asks employees to assess metrics such as engagement, alignment and company leadership.
“We are at a 75% (employee) engagement rate,” said Sara Laures, VGM senior vice president of people and strategy. “Ultimately we believe in leading with trust. We don’t over police anything.”
That means the flexibility to work from home when needed and no strict dress codes. “We tell people to dress for their day,” Laures noted.
VGM encourages employees to take breaks for interdepartmental meet-ups. The building’s informal spaces house Scrabble boards, a ping-pong table, a coffee café and more. “We are intentional about creating connections between our people,” Laures said. There are clubs – biking, gardening, dog-lovers and more – employees can join to find like-minded hobbyists at work. There’s also an on-site fitness center with a full-time trainer.
VGM’s workplace perks are great, Laures said, but a positive workplace culture ultimately is in the hands of its leadership. Employees need to feel heard and understood, she said.
“An open door policy is really true here. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, we’ve developed leaders to identify that and help people through it. Happy employees are a by-product of our leaders,” she said.
