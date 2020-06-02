Police chief: 'Small group' causing problems at downtown Waterloo protests

WATERLOO — Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said “a small group of people” are agitating for violence during the late-night protests occurring downtown this week.
He spoke Tuesday afternoon on a video conference call to a group of about two dozen business owners and downtown workers along with Waterloo Police Maj. Joe Leibold and Mayor Quentin Hart.
Fitzgerald believes 20-25 people are behind any property damage and vandalism during or after those events. Local protests, like those around the nation, have been spurred by the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police.
“In my opinion, there’s a group of kids that live downtown,” he said, who are helping to keep up the idea of nightly protests. “We encourage people’s right to protest, but we are not going to allow people to tear down the city.”
He added, though, that “I do not think we’re going there” because of the limited numbers engaged in property damage.
Fitzgerald noted the presence of patrons at downtown restaurants and bars and, in some cases, business owners standing outside of their establishments helps to “bring the crowd down” and deters vandalism.
However, “it’s a lot to ask that people be up at the hours we were up,” he added.
Hart praised the “20 to 30 community partners who were there on the scene” of the protests to provide support for law enforcement. Police, sheriff and fire rescue personnel worked “incredibly, incredibly ... to mitigate any problems,” he said.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate with the community involvement,” Leibold commented.
Fitzgerald said police will be there for future protests, walking with the crowds.
“It’s a matter of us maintaining a position,” he noted. “If someone is throwing rocks, if someone is doing things to damage the image of this city, we’ll be there to make an arrest.
“My intent is to not let things get out of hand,” said Fitzgerald. Nightly curfews will be considered “if it does go down that road.”
In terms of protesters’ actual calls for changes in policing, “we’re going to do the right thing,” he said, and “implement reforms being demanded.”
Officers will receive training in techniques such as de-escalation and be taught how to counter implicit bias that may color their view of people encountered while doing the job. He said members of the police force need to be more integrated into the community they serve, with a focus on building relationships.
“There will be different expectations,” said Fitzgerald.
