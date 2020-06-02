Police chief: 'Small group' causing problems at downtown Waterloo protests

Hart praised the “20 to 30 community partners who were there on the scene” of the protests to provide support for law enforcement. Police, sheriff and fire rescue personnel worked “incredibly, incredibly ... to mitigate any problems,” he said.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate with the community involvement,” Leibold commented.

Fitzgerald said police will be there for future protests, walking with the crowds.

“It’s a matter of us maintaining a position,” he noted. “If someone is throwing rocks, if someone is doing things to damage the image of this city, we’ll be there to make an arrest.

“My intent is to not let things get out of hand,” said Fitzgerald. Nightly curfews will be considered “if it does go down that road.”

In terms of protesters’ actual calls for changes in policing, “we’re going to do the right thing,” he said, and “implement reforms being demanded.”

Officers will receive training in techniques such as de-escalation and be taught how to counter implicit bias that may color their view of people encountered while doing the job. He said members of the police force need to be more integrated into the community they serve, with a focus on building relationships.

“There will be different expectations,” said Fitzgerald.

