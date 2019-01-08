DETROIT --- Just in time for next month’s Super Bowl, Pizza Hut announced Monday that it will expand beer delivery to more locations throughout the United States, including Iowa.
Owned by Yum! Brands, which also includes Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut says its beer delivery will now be available at 300 locations.
The chain rolled out its beer delivery option — the only one to do so — in late 2017. It plans to offer beer delivery at more than 1,000 locations by summer. Last May, the pizza chain started beer delivery at about 100 locations in Arizona and California. Now it’s also available in Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Ohio.
Beer and pizza go together like pepperoni and cheese. And the competition, especially with delivery customers, is brutal. Being at the forefront of beer delivery is Pizza Hut’s way of stepping up efforts to compete against its rival, Ann Arbor-based Domino’s Pizza, the largest global pizza chain. Pizza Hut is said to be focusing less on its dine-in business and more on delivery. Pizza Hut has 16,800 restaurants in more than 100 countries. Last year, Domino’s edged out Pizza Hut for the top pizza selling spot.
Beer offerings available, according to Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN), include two-packs and six-packs of Blue Moon, Bud Light, Budweiser, Busch Light, Coors Light, Corona Extra, Kilt Lifter, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Shock Top and Stella Artois. When the chain expanded delivery in Arizona and California last May, NRN listed prices ranging from $3 and $4.50 for two-packs and $5.99 and $10.99 for six-packs.
Customers need to show a valid ID when the order is delivered.
“As the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, we’ve been celebrating football fans all season long, so it only makes sense for us to bring more customers the beloved combo of pizza and beer ahead of the Super Bowl,” chief brand officer Marianne Radley said in a statement. “We are proud to be pioneers of beer delivery and are well-poised to take on more markets in the coming year.”
Pizza chains are ramping up their game in the delivery arena. In 2018, Domino’s began offering their “hot spots” delivery options to places that may not have an exact address. Think places like beaches and parks. Technology has entered the pizza delivery picture big time with apps for ordering and tracking orders, drone and driverless car delivery.
According to the Des Moines Register, there are 10 locations in Iowa where beer delivery will be available, but none in Northeast Iowa.
Well that excitement went away at the end of the article stating no Pizza Huts in Northeast Iowa participating..... bummer
