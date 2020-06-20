Phil Jones takes over as president at Waverly's Rada Mfg.
Phil Jones takes over as president at Waverly's Rada Mfg.

WAVERLY -- Phil Jones has been named president of Rada Mfg. Co., 

Rada has been a manufacturer of kitchen cutlery for more than 70 years, based in Waverly. Jones has previously served as vice president and general manager at Rada.

Gary Nelson will retain the role of chairman and CEO with the company.

Nelson said Jones "has had a growing understanding and appreciation of the Rada Mfg. mission as it relates to our customers, our staff and our community. He continues to display the characteristics that we desire to help lead us as we navigate the challenges of this ever-changing environment that we live in, both as a manufacturer and a distributor of consumer goods."

The locally owned, community-oriented manufacturer will continue to focus on premium customer service, outstanding value in products and providing employees with "solid pay and benefits," Nelson said.

Jones
