First in a series on the 2019 Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa Hall of Fame winners.
WATERLOO — Growing up watching his father run his own grocery store business, Bob Greenwood first got the idea to become an entrepreneur.
Then, a stint as his high school’s Junior Achievement president cemented it.
The JA club at Western Dubuque High School was in its first year, and the chapter was tasked with coming up with a product to sell, from manufacturing to marketing. Greenwood and his classmates settled on making candle and napkin holders, enlisting the school’s wood shop teacher and putting together product development, sales, and marketing teams.
“It was a really good business plan before I really understood how to write or implement a business plan,” Greenwood said. “Getting it market-ready and putting together a sales team, it really gave me a jump start on understanding the whole process of it, from manufacturing to distributing and marketing a product.”
Now, with over 40 years running his own businesses — starting with Union Prescription Center in Waterloo in 1977 — Greenwood is passing along that knowledge to the next generation of pharmacists and continuing to enjoy the line of work he’s in.
“When I went into pharmacy school, that was my goal — being a Main Street pharmacist in Iowa, running my own shop, being able to be both in a retail business and then also practicing pharmacy, which is a science and a profession that I truly love,” Greenwood said.
Those entrepreneurial and leadership qualities are why Greenwood was selected as one of the laureates to be inducted into the 2019 Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa Business Hall of Fame on Oct. 24. He found out he was chosen in June and said he was “very humbled.”
Becoming a pharmacist was the end result of a love of chemistry in high school, he said.
“I enjoyed the science, all the prerequisites, organic chemistry, biochemistry, and then marrying that up with health care, physiology, understanding disease state of the body — it just made sense to me,” Greenwood said.
Greenwood and his business partners opened Union Prescription Center at West Ninth and Mitchell streets on Dec. 19, 1977, he said. Greenwood was 23 years old, and his father and brothers helped them get the store set up and stocked.
“I was a little nervous,” Greenwood said. “But I was well-trained ... my pharmacy skills were solid. I was confident I could do it.”
In 1982, after trying and failing to buy out his business partners, Greenwood left to take a job at Hurdle Drug on Byron Avenue, working for the late pharmacist Dick Comito. Greenwood would later buy the pharmacy from Comito in January 1988, and in 2012 bought the Kimball Drug Store, turning it into what is now Greenwood Pharmacy and Compounding Center.
Along the way, Greenwood has also bought or had partnership agreements with Denver Drug, Evans Crossing Pharmacy in Evansdale, and Reinbeck Pharmacy.
He’s also seen the pharmacy business change over the decades. In the 1990s, pharmacists were allowed to begin giving immunizations, and later were able to do point-of-sale testing, including cholesterol and blood sugar screenings.
“Pharmacy has evolved over the years from just being a proprietor of a commodity into actually being more involved, or hands-on with patient care,” Greenwood said.
Today, he works with discharge nurses and social workers, helping people manage chronic conditions as they transition from hospital to home more easily.
“When somebody’s discharged, we can get access to the chronic medical record ... so we know the patient is taking the correct medication,” he said. “It’s what we talked about when I was in pharmacy school, about the impact a pharmacist can make as part of the health care team.”
Greenwood and his wife, Cheryl, have three children — Joe, Tim, and Abby. Joe Greenwood works with his dad as a pharmacist at the Waterloo store.
Greenwood, who mentors up-and-coming pharmacists, advised budding entrepreneurs to get started in their field early.
“Find a mentor. Find a businessman and ask for a job. Learn all you can while in high school,” he said. “I started from the ground up sorting pop cans, sacking potatoes, sweeping the floor, cleaning the equipment. See if you can find a mentor and stick to it.”
