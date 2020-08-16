People in Business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nick Suender has been promoted to chief information officer for Lincoln Savings Bank. Suender also serves on the board of Reinbeck Telecommunications Utilities.

Jessi Wiles has been promoted to universal banker at LSB’s Hudson branch. Wiles will assist clients with needs such as opening new accounts and CDs, as well as daily tasks behind the teller line. Wiles has an associate’s degree from Hawkeye Community College and resides in Traer.

Wayne Whipps has joined Coloff Media as a marketing consultant in the Cedar Falls office, working with stations 93.5 The Mix, 1650 The Fan, Cruisin’ 1250 KCFI and CORN Country 106.5. Whipps graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education and has worked in sales and marketing since 1977 with the past 14 years at VGM Homelink.

MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN has hired Dr. Assumpta Twekise. She is an OB/GYN provider who joined MercyOne at the end of July. She will see patients at MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN, 3421 W. Ninth St., Suite G450.