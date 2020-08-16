People in Business

Nick Suender has been promoted to chief information officer for Lincoln Savings Bank. Suender also serves on the board of Reinbeck Telecommunications Utilities.
Jessi Wiles has been promoted to universal banker at LSB’s Hudson branch. Wiles will assist clients with needs such as opening new accounts and CDs, as well as daily tasks behind the teller line. Wiles has an associate’s degree from Hawkeye Community College and resides in Traer.
Wayne Whipps has joined Coloff Media as a marketing consultant in the Cedar Falls office, working with stations 93.5 The Mix, 1650 The Fan, Cruisin’ 1250 KCFI and CORN Country 106.5. Whipps graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education and has worked in sales and marketing since 1977 with the past 14 years at VGM Homelink.
MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN has hired Dr. Assumpta Twekise. She is an OB/GYN provider who joined MercyOne at the end of July. She will see patients at MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN, 3421 W. Ninth St., Suite G450.
Cedar Falls Schools Foundation announces five new board members, and celebrates two board retirees. Five new board members are: Dr. Alan Heisterkamp, Tom Blanford, Chris Gehling, Jessie Sorensen, and Amanda Stack.
Heisterkamp is the director of the Center for Violence Prevention and the MVP Leadership Institute at the University of Northern Iowa. He is filling the school board member seat on the foundation board.
Blanford is the vice president of corporate investment at Collins Community Credit Union. He is a 2009 graduate of Cedar Falls High School.
Gehling is a CPA and partner at BerganKDV and has children in the district.
Sorensen was the office manager at Sam Annis and Company/Metro Fuel Inc., retiring in 2017. She is a 1970 graduate of CFHS. Her son is also a CFHS graduate and she now has grandchildren in the district.
Stack is the operations manager and legal assistant at Trent Law Firm PLLC and has a child in the district.
Blanford, Gehling, Sorensen and Staack are filling community member seats on the Foundation board.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.