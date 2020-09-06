PDCM Insurance: Employee empowerment creates positive workplace

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Insurance sales may not be a flashy career, but it’s rewarding, says Chris Fereday.

“In this industry, ‘workplace culture’ is about valuing people; it means quality of life,” says Fereday, who serves as president of PDCM Insurance. “When people feel like you care about them, they ensure the company’s success.”

Liz DeJoode believes that culture is the main reason employees stay at PDCM. With more than 100 years in the Cedar Valley, the company has consistently modeled solid leadership, strong corporate values and a spirit of service, she says.

“When I think of why I have stayed at PDCM, there are many factors that stand out that make it a positive place to work,” says DeJoode. “Our leadership team has always welcomed and listened to employee input, allowing us employees to share our knowledge and suggestions keeps us all engaged.”

