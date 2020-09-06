 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PDCM Insurance: Employee empowerment creates positive workplace
0 comments

PDCM Insurance: Employee empowerment creates positive workplace

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Insurance sales may not be a flashy career, but it’s rewarding, says Chris Fereday.

“In this industry, ‘workplace culture’ is about valuing people; it means quality of life,” says Fereday, who serves as president of PDCM Insurance. “When people feel like you care about them, they ensure the company’s success.”

Liz DeJoode believes that culture is the main reason employees stay at PDCM. With more than 100 years in the Cedar Valley, the company has consistently modeled solid leadership, strong corporate values and a spirit of service, she says.

“When I think of why I have stayed at PDCM, there are many factors that stand out that make it a positive place to work,” says DeJoode. “Our leadership team has always welcomed and listened to employee input, allowing us employees to share our knowledge and suggestions keeps us all engaged.”

PDCM Insurance

Waterloo 

Employees: 70

Business focus: Customized insurance solutions for individuals and businesses delivered by engaged professionals via trademarked Risk Reduction Approach

Leads field in: Blending a century of experience with state of the industry innovation Experienced, engaged insurance professionals who serve clients and the community

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News