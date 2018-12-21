WATERLOO – Beginning Jan. 1, health care providers who have worked as a private practice in Partners in OB/GYN will be part of Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa and Covenant Clinic.
Dr. Marilyn Hines, nurse practitioners Connie Rasmussen and Jane Keller, and Susan Bredman, physician assistant, along with their nurses and support team, will join Dr. Olanike Alonge-Obe and the Covenant Clinic Midwives.
This group – now called Covenant Clinic OB/GYN – will provide obstetric, gynecological and midwifery care to women at two locations.
In early January, Covenant Clinic OB/GYN will add a third physician, Dr. Heather Marthers.
Also new to the women and children's service line is Dr. Erica LeClair, a neonatologist who will care for babies in need of Covenant's Integrated Neonatal Intensive Care program.
Covenant Clinic OB/GYN will be located on the fourth floor of the Outpatient & Women's Center in Suite G4500 and at 432 King Drive. There will be one phone number, 272-8200. Callers can then press 1 for midwives and 2 for OB/GYN.
