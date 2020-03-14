Parkersburg Hardware owner humbled by award nomination, grateful to community

PARKERSBURG — The True Value store in John Luhring’s hometown served its community for more than four decades — longer than Luhring has been alive — before closing in June 2017.
Citing increasing competition from Amazon and big-box stores, the owners shuttered the only hardware store in Parkersburg.
“It left a void in our community,” Luhring, 30, said. “As soon as it closed, people were asking questions like, ‘Where are we gonna go to get this?’”
With a business degree in marketing and management from Buena Vista University, Luhring took those questions to heart, and launched his own hardware store, confident his community could still support one.
“For a business to be open for 45 years, they had to do something right,” he said.
Luhring officially opened Parkersburg Hardware and Garden Center in January 2018, with independent hardware supplier Orgill. Store is located at 504 Iowa Highway 57.
“I can run my store independently, and that’s what I like,” he said.
But he’s also competing with similar stores in Cedar Falls and Waterloo, like Farm and Fleet, Walmart and Lowe’s — and most anything in his store can be ordered online in just a few clicks.
He’s not blind to that battle.
“If you look, there’s a lot of hardware stores closing — you have to set yourself apart,” Luhring said. “Yes, there’s Amazon and big box. But we try to provide our customers with a fair price and truly care about them when they come in the door.
“The biggest thing I get is people are surprised at how big we are — we have 13,000 different items to choose from,” he added.
Reviews on his Facebook page are, so far, all five stars. Most of the reviews mention “friendly” or “helpful staff.” Luhring has five part-time employees.
One reviewer, Brooke O’Kane of Ackley, said Luhring helped her with a broken smoker that was purchased at his store.
“We had issues with it, but he went above and beyond to ensure he got us a new one (delivered!!) the very same day. You don’t find this type of service at big box stores in larger towns,” she wrote.
Another review on the site reads: “I have been so stressed out about having to repaint my walls going up the stair for a week,” wrote another reviewer, Amanda Lee-Timmer. “I couldn’t find the paint to match anywhere but Brenda Meester stuck with me and figured it out. Great customer service!”
Luhring said that makes it worth it to him.
“To me, that means a lot,” he said. “It means we are doing something right, and we are doing something different.”
His success has garnered attention from the North American Retail Hardware Association, or NRHA. Parkersburg Hardware was nominated by Orgill as the 2020 Young Retailer of the Year in the “under $2 million in sales” category, which is based in part on annual sales per square foot.
Luhring’s brother-in-law, Tim Barcz, notified The Courier about the nomination, saying Luhring would “likely never make you aware of this on his own.” (Luhring confirmed this was true.)
“I’m very humbled to be up for this award,” Luhring said.
He credited his parents, Larry and Marti Luhring, who own and operate next-door Luhring Monuments with their son, with his work ethic, persistence and dedication.
“You’re not always going to get the sale, but that doesn’t mean you’re discouraged from the next one,” Luhring said, recalling advice from his parents.
And in the two years he’s run his own store, Luhring — a husband and father of four young children — has learned a few things of his own.
“How rewarding it’s been — rewarding to truly be proud to be a resident of Parkersburg, and truly be proud to own my own business,” Luhring said. “I have such amazing employees that work so hard for me, and even my parents standing behind me in a supportive role. That, to me, has been the most rewarding thing.”