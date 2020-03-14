Parkersburg Hardware owner humbled by award nomination, grateful to community

“If you look, there’s a lot of hardware stores closing — you have to set yourself apart,” Luhring said. “Yes, there’s Amazon and big box. But we try to provide our customers with a fair price and truly care about them when they come in the door.

“The biggest thing I get is people are surprised at how big we are — we have 13,000 different items to choose from,” he added.

Reviews on his Facebook page are, so far, all five stars. Most of the reviews mention “friendly” or “helpful staff.” Luhring has five part-time employees.

One reviewer, Brooke O’Kane of Ackley, said Luhring helped her with a broken smoker that was purchased at his store.

“We had issues with it, but he went above and beyond to ensure he got us a new one (delivered!!) the very same day. You don’t find this type of service at big box stores in larger towns,” she wrote.

Another review on the site reads: “I have been so stressed out about having to repaint my walls going up the stair for a week,” wrote another reviewer, Amanda Lee-Timmer. “I couldn’t find the paint to match anywhere but Brenda Meester stuck with me and figured it out. Great customer service!”

Luhring said that makes it worth it to him.