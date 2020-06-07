Pandemic not stopping construction of Coralville arena

“Depending on where that goes, we’ll start to organize and rally around those dates,” Schamberger said. “From a programming standpoint, it’s incredibly challenging. You can open a pretty new building and everything can be exciting ... but you can’t host anything. That’s been really tough to swallow personally.”

The University of Iowa volleyball team, which will play its home schedule at the Xtream Arena, will play a large role in deciding the opening date. Schamberger said officials haven’t received assurance from UI Athletics on when or if the season will begin. Without volleyball, it might not make sense to open an arena that won’t be hosting any events, Schamberger said.

“We want programmable space,” he said. “We want acts and concerts and shows. But we also want people to be able to sit there and listen and buy a ticket. There are a lot of questions in the air on that front.”

Schamberger said they are within a couple of weeks of finalizing an agreement with a hockey team tenant and said “there’s been some good movement on that as of late.” He expects an announcement to be made in the next few weeks. A letter of intent also has been completed for the arena’s team store, Schamberger said.

“We need some good news,” he said. “We’re looking forward to that.”