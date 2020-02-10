Osage High School alumni launch wind turbine service business

OSAGE -- Two Osage High School alumni are getting into the wind business in their hometown.
UpTower, a mobile turbine technician business recently headquartered in Osage, is founded by Osage alumni Jordan Bielefeld, class of 2006, and Todd Huegli, class of 1986.
Bielefeld began his experience in wind as a traveling technician in 2008, moved into supervising wind farms, and graduated into managing multiple wind farms in various parts of the country. For the last seven years, and before being approached with this business venture, Bielefeld managed a large group of traveling technicians around North America for one of the largest utilities in the country.
Huegli, with an entrepreneur background and over 25 years of safety management experience -- most recently as executive vice president of safety company Appruv, according to his LinkedIn profile -- approached Bielefeld with an idea of starting a turbine technician service business together.
Other select investors were brought on board. They are Scott Cremers (Valley, Neb.), Todd Huegli (Missouri Valley), Brad Lundquist (Elkhorn, Neb.), and a silent investor.
In October 2019, UpTower was fully operational with technicians working in the field. Currently, UpTower employs six technicians – Israel Cisneros, Taylor Murphy, Austin Russ, Ryan Speakar, Justin Weidman and Jake Wiseman.
