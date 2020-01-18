Osage boutique wins statewide business award
0 comments

Osage boutique wins statewide business award

  • 0
110219ho-huisman-johnson

Lacey Huisman and Michele Johnson, owners of Petunias & Pixie Dust, an online boutique and pop-up store based in Osage.

 COURTESY PHOTO

OSAGE — Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique of Osage is the winner of the SBDC’s statewide December Small Business of the Month Award.

Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique is an online boutique and pop-up store based in Osage. Owners Lacey Huisman and Michele Johnson opened the online boutique in October 2017, providing their community a local online option of attractive and affordable clothing.

They began selling directly to their customers using Facebook. Word of mouth, local ownership, and an instinct for selecting unique, well-priced apparel made Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique immediately popular.

“We use Facebook Live to talk about new products and feature our favorite things, but we also just chat,” owner Michele Johnson said.

Since beginning their online boutique, Huisman and Johnson have also held private parties, and have opened a pop-up shop in downtown Osage. They worked with Brook Boehmler of the North Iowa Area SBDC, as they transitioned to adding the pop-up shop. They also enrolled in Venture School, a seven-week entrepreneurial training program taught by the University of Iowa on the NIACC campus.

“Lacey and Michele have built a successful local business that fulfills an important niche in rural Iowa by challenging the retail status quo and using innovative methods to reach and serve their customers,” said Brook Boehmler, regional director, North Area Iowa SBDC.

For more information about Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique, visit www.petuniasandpixiedust.commentsold.com/store or on their Facebook page at http://bit.ly/PetuniasPixieDustFacebook.

America’s SBDC Iowa is an outreach program of Iowa State University’s Ivy College of Business and the Office of Economic Development and Industry Relations.

The Courier’s Most-Read Local Business Stories of 2019.

The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019

Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.

+3
CBD is illegal. Why can I buy it?
Business - Local News
topical

CBD is illegal. Why can I buy it?

  • Amie Rivers
  • 2

If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News