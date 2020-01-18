Osage boutique wins statewide business award

OSAGE — Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique of Osage is the winner of the SBDC’s statewide December Small Business of the Month Award.
Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique is an online boutique and pop-up store based in Osage. Owners Lacey Huisman and Michele Johnson opened the online boutique in October 2017, providing their community a local online option of attractive and affordable clothing.
They began selling directly to their customers using Facebook. Word of mouth, local ownership, and an instinct for selecting unique, well-priced apparel made Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique immediately popular.
“We use Facebook Live to talk about new products and feature our favorite things, but we also just chat,” owner Michele Johnson said.
Since beginning their online boutique, Huisman and Johnson have also held private parties, and have opened a pop-up shop in downtown Osage. They worked with Brook Boehmler of the North Iowa Area SBDC, as they transitioned to adding the pop-up shop. They also enrolled in Venture School, a seven-week entrepreneurial training program taught by the University of Iowa on the NIACC campus.
“Lacey and Michele have built a successful local business that fulfills an important niche in rural Iowa by challenging the retail status quo and using innovative methods to reach and serve their customers,” said Brook Boehmler, regional director, North Area Iowa SBDC.
For more information about Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique, visit www.petuniasandpixiedust.commentsold.com/store or on their Facebook page at http://bit.ly/PetuniasPixieDustFacebook.
America’s SBDC Iowa is an outreach program of Iowa State University’s Ivy College of Business and the Office of Economic Development and Industry Relations.
The Courier’s Most-Read Local Business Stories of 2019.
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019
Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
The proposed Lost Island Theme Park would include roller coasters and other thrill rides on nearly 200 acres near the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
CEDAR FALLS – A longtime Cedar Valley nightclub mogul has surrendered his remaining businesses in the face of overwhelming debt.
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
Moline-based Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer employee buyout program Wednesday morning.
CEDAR FALLS — It began in December 2017 with a song.
WATERLOO – Darin Beck, CEO of Barmuda Cos., announced today Beck’s Taproom Grill at Crossroads Center has been closed by the landlord after la…
CEDAR FALLS -- The forceast calls for Blizzards returning to Cedar Falls in the not-too-distant future.
If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?
The breakfast-all-day, lunch and beverage Farm Shed eatery and market pantry features locally sourced and organic products on Cedar Falls Parkade.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopters will now be on standby at the Waterloo Airport for patients needing transport from local hospitals to the Iowa City hospital.
Stanley Black & Decker announces it is closing its Waterloo satellite office.
A Waterloo native, Hart is now the plant manager at the complex in his hometown after years of working in the business.