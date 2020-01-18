Osage boutique wins statewide business award

OSAGE — Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique of Osage is the winner of the SBDC’s statewide December Small Business of the Month Award.

Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique is an online boutique and pop-up store based in Osage. Owners Lacey Huisman and Michele Johnson opened the online boutique in October 2017, providing their community a local online option of attractive and affordable clothing.

They began selling directly to their customers using Facebook. Word of mouth, local ownership, and an instinct for selecting unique, well-priced apparel made Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique immediately popular.

“We use Facebook Live to talk about new products and feature our favorite things, but we also just chat,” owner Michele Johnson said.

Since beginning their online boutique, Huisman and Johnson have also held private parties, and have opened a pop-up shop in downtown Osage. They worked with Brook Boehmler of the North Iowa Area SBDC, as they transitioned to adding the pop-up shop. They also enrolled in Venture School, a seven-week entrepreneurial training program taught by the University of Iowa on the NIACC campus.