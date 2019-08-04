DES MOINES — Everyone at Work, a national nonprofit seeking to connect employers with ready and able workers with disabilities who are currently out of the workforce, will hold its inaugural event in Iowa this month.
The event is being held Aug. 13-15 at Drake University in partnership with the Harkin Institute.
“Iowa has achieved the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, which is amazing, but this also means many employers are in desperate need of new workers to fill current vacancies and to continue to expand and grow,” Kyle Duarte, founder and president of Everyone at Work, said in a news release. “Connecting them with the deaf and other disability communities where unemployment currently exceeds 50% just makes good sense.”
The three-day event will include a visit to the Iowa State Fair to learn about current industry trends in the state and an innovative session on design thinking to help those looking to rejoin the workforce become comfortable with new skills and opportunities.
The event will conclude with a job fair so companies looking to hire can meet these potential new employees in a comfortable setting.
Individuals who would like to attend the event as participants are encouraged to register online at everyoneatwork.com. Participation is free for deaf or hard-of-hearing Iowans aged 16 and up. The sessions will be presented in both American Sign Language and English.
The Iowa Association of Business and Industry and the Greater Des Moines Partnership have signed on as sponsors for this event. Companies looking to join them as sponsors and participate in the job fair should contact Duarte at (202) 525-6803 or kyle@everyoneatwork.com for more information.
