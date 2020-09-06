Open Door Hospitality creates family atmosphere

CEDAR FALLS— Hospitality is in Atul Patel’s genes.
It’s not just his family history in the hotel industry or the company he’s built, Open Door Hospitality. It’s also that Patel treats others the way he wants to be treated.
The result, say employees, is a thriving business and great workplace culture, says Anna Showers, Open Door sales manager.
“Atul and his family keep growing their business in our community,” she says. “The family cares about their employees.”
In the 1980s, Patel’s family began buying, operating and developing hotels in small towns.
This provided Patel with extensive experience in hotel management and property development. He went on to found Open Door Hospitality in 1994.
The company develops and manages hotel properties, with well-known brands including Marriott, Wyndham, Choice Hotels, Best Western and more. Patel serves as president, CEO and “chief door opener.”
Today, the company employs more than 250 people at 16 locations here and in Waterloo, Evansdale, Decorah, Oelwein, Independence, Waverly and Cameron, Mo.
“It’s important to create longevity and ownership of not just job position but ownership of the company itself,” says Patel. “A workplace with a positive family setting can make this goal happen. By providing this kind of setting, it can also play a huge role in employee retention, because they will want to come to work because they want to and not just because they have to. Work can be fun, as long as you’re making the work environment inclusive for everyone to be part of.”
Patel’s vision delivers on what he calls the “open door policy.”
“We welcome guests at every opportunity, at all times, through establishing structure, maintaining sustained growth, development, ventures in new areas and embracing innovations with changing times,” he explains.
The policy forms the basis of the company’s mission: “ Every customer is the most important visitor on our premises. They are not dependent on us. We are dependent on them. They are not an interruption of our work, they are the purpose of it. They are not outsiders to our business, they are part of it. We are not doing them a favor by serving them. They are doing us a favor by giving us the opportunity to do so. They are not people to argue with. Nobody has ever won an argument with a customer. They are people who bring us their wants. It’s our job to handle those wants profitably for them and for ourselves.”
Clear organizational values and regular discussion of what “open door” stands for helps employees connect the mission to specific policies, says Patel.
Family is central to the company’s workplace culture, he adds.
“Talking about being one family and working together is something we heavily focus on and preach on a day-to-day basis,” he explains. “We have also found out that open communication is critical in creating a positive atmosphere in the workplace. This could be simply done by coffee and donuts in the morning or even weekend get-aways to help build that connection with all employees.”
Managers and employees collaborate to unify all departments and align everyone around shared goals. In doing so, they live up to the company’s name.
“Open Door Hospitality creates a family atmosphere where management and the workforce are working together to help provide a common vision that’s not only about success but that describes the type of organization an employer wants to be,” says Patel. “We stand for creating an open door environment where we nurture passion, reward initiative and inspire growth in our employees and the community as a whole.”
The company’s most recent addition to its properties is Holiday Inn & Suites-Bien VenU Events Center, which opened in fall 2019. The location includes a 34,000-square-foot event space, connected to a four-story hotel that offers 126 rooms.
It demonstrates the company’s ongoing efforts to develop the region in which employees live and work, says Showers.
“Their beautiful event center will bring tax dollars to our community,” she adds.
Dedicated employees have been essential to Open Door’s growth during the past 25 years, says Patel. Nominations for The Courier’s Employer of Choice honors affirms the company’s efforts to make sure the staff feels appreciated.
“We would like to thank all of the employees that (work) or have worked with us over the last 25 years, because without them, none of this would have been possible,” says Patel.
Open Door strives to provide staff with a solid start in hospitality careers and competitive compensation, says Patel. This is enhanced by regular opportunities for professional development and advancement.
“We invest in our employees to make sure they’re being successful in the long run,” he explains. “Our company provides growth opportunities to help motivate employees on a regular basis to work hard and set goals for themselves and help achieve them. To invest in the business and to put in the hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. We do our best to make sure the staff feels appreciated when hitting their milestones.”
Other benefits add to what makes Open Door an Employer of Choice, say staff. This includes discounts on hotel stays worldwide, reducing prices to $40 or less per night.
“This makes traveling more affordable and can motivate (staff) to go explore different cultures,” says Patel.
The company also offers employees a flexible schedule that accommodates most schedules. Staff also has open access to upper management, to ease “open door communication” and provide regular feedback.
Likewise, managers and employees work together through community service, social gatherings and group projects.
“This helps strengthen our workplace culture,” says Patel. “This kind of a workplace, where everyone has a right to speak their own minds, helps us boost everyone’s morale, increasing productivity and efficiency in the long run.”
