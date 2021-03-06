Onward, Waverly: Businesses persevere by facing pandemic challenge, creatively pivoting

Many in the Cedar Valley may not know that Waverly businesses have been through some challenging years prior to the pandemic. The most recent was the two-year Iowa DOT reconstruction project of State Highway 3/Bremer Avenue for the full two-mile length of the town.

Even though the project was completed at the end of 2018, those two following years were daunting, and businesses would have just over a year to recover before many of them were being forced to shut down due to an unforeseen pandemic.

We were fortunate in that several of our retail, restaurant, service-based and industrial businesses already had a strong online presence when we started learning about the virus. What struck me as remarkable was how many businesses not only increased their social media reach through multiple platforms, but how creative they became in the process.

In March 2020, for example, Thompson Shoes started Facebook Live events showcasing the new summer line-up of merchandise and how people could place their order by sending the store a direct message using the platform’s instant messaging option.