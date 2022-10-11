Omega announces layoffs

WATERLOO — A Waterloo cabinet manufacturer has announced layoffs because of a recent downturn in demand.
Omega Cabinetry will be cutting its workforce, according to officials with Jasper, Ind.-based MasterBrand, which owns Omega. An exact number wasn’t available, but a spokeswoman said “under 100” employees were being let go.
“We are not seeing the demand we had been seeing,” said Emily Small, director of public relations with MasterBrand.
She said the Waterloo plant, located at 1205 Peters Drive, normally employs about 550 people, and layoffs will be across the board.
Masterbrand is encouraging workers to apply for positions at the company’s other facilities – Goshen, Ind., and Sioux Falls, S.D., being the closest – with the possibility of offering some relocation assistance.
The company is also working with state and local officials to find new employment and other resources through its Employee Assistance Program.
On Monday, the company announced it is “rebalancing” operations to support its growth strategy, and the changes to the Waterloo facility’s staffing levels are part of the rebalance.
