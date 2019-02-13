CEDAR FALLS — The Old Chicago at College Square Mall is closing its doors Saturday. The restaurant first opened in 2009.
For almost a decade, Old Chicago has offered pizza, pasta and a wide selection of beer to Cedar Falls residents.
Its Cedar Falls location was one of seven in Iowa; it has almost 200 locations nationwide.
Company officials would not give an immediate comment, but said a press release would be issued in the next day or so.
Old Chicago is one of the franchises owned by Craftworks Holdings.
The restaurant moved to the College Square Mall in an area previously occupied by Texas Roadhouse and occupied 7,819 square feet in the north wing of the mall.
When the restaurant opened it had a staff of 174 workers and five managers. Right now Old Chicago employs about 40 people.
Chicago politercicists!
Good place to build our high school. Would make an easy commute to work and Central location.
