WATERLOO — Ocwen Financial in Waterloo will close, according to a company official.
Earlier this week Ocwen announced to its employees companywide layoffs and the closing of several facilities, including Waterloo.
The layoffs will also affect “the majority of the company’s other locations,” the official said via email.
An unidentified employee of the Waterloo office said employees were told the facility would be shut down by August. In all, more than 2,000 Ocwen workers will be affected companywide, the employee said.
The Atlanta-based financial services company laid off about 300 employees in September 2015 — 10 percent of the company’s U.S. workforce of about 2,900 at the time. That cutback left the Waterloo with about 200 employees, down from the 800 it had before that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.