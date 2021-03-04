Northeast Iowa Food Bank adapts during pandemic so residents have access to food

“It was critical having those local partnerships. Barb has been proactive for decades now in building those at the local, state and national levels and encouraged her staff to be purposeful about that. Having that infrastructure and the relationships already built, the food bank was able to jump into action in a hurry and be a strong partner to the organizations we serve,” said Kirsten Juhl, NEIFB board president. Food comes from food manufacturers, distributors, local food donations and financial support from businesses, churches, organizations and individuals. Iowa Pork Producers began processing pigs so the food banks would have pork, and the Feeding Iowa Task Force worked with the Iowa Turkey Federation and others to provide stable sources of proteins such as beef and poultry. Pet food was donated, too and distributed to those in need with pets to feed.