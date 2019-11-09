CEDAR FALLS — A new business is flooding the community with doughnuts.
The first batch of Hurts Donut’s ringed pastries was on the street Monday evening, 34 hours before its 5 a.m. Wednesday grand opening.
Janelle Wilks, co-owner of the Hurts Donut Co. franchise at 100 E. Second St., said its 150 mostly full-time employees were trained Monday in two shifts, resulting in a lot of product that’s best when eaten fresh. So they boxed up all the doughnuts that were made and began hawking them at 7 p.m. on Main Street “in exchange for a hug,” she said.
The store – which will be open 24 hours per day, 365 days per year – started full production of its doughnuts and other pastries Tuesday morning.
“We make them on all three shifts,” said Wilks, who operates the business with her husband, Scott. She planned to “have at least 12,000 doughnuts on hand” when the store opened and reach the 22,000 mark by the middle of that first day.
With the buzz of the new business, “we fully expect to sell that many” on a regular basis initially, said Wilks. “I don’t necessarily think we would sustain it a year from now. I would say for at least several months we would be at that place still.”
It would take some time for customers to sample the variety of Hurts Donut’s more than 70 offerings.
“Our doughnuts are all hand-made, that’s what sets us apart,” said Wilks. Some competitors use robotic technology to make their product or bake what’s been prepared elsewhere and sent to them frozen. “Our doughnuts are also, I would say, two times the size of a regular doughnut.”
Their products incorporate a wide range of ingredients and flavor combinations. Doughnuts are made with Nutella, maple bacon, Oreo cheesecake, Andes mints and “any of your favorite cookie or candy toppings,” she noted. Customers can get “the best blueberry doughnut you’ve had in your life,” apple fritters, “cinnamon rolls the size of Texas” and kolaches stuffed with jalapeno cheddar sausage. “If there’s something trending, there’s always a recipe created for it.”
Wilks said they even sell a milkshake blended with the doughnut of a customer’s choice. “The lid of that milkshake is the doughnut,” she added. Coffee drinks are also on the menu, including espresso, latte, ice latte, and a nitro cold brew “infused with a shining, sparkly material.”
She hopes to make the workplace as fun as the doughnut selection.
“A big focus is letting the employees know we’re not your average place to work,” said Wilks. That may look like letting staff blast the radio and sing at the top of their lungs.
She wants them to “basically let their personalities be as bright as the doughnuts in the case. We’ve hired some amazing people. I can already tell they’re going to represent us well.”
The Cedar Falls store is the newest in a company with 20 other locations in at least 10 states. Springfield, Mo.-based Hurts Donut believes in giving back to the community, said Wilks. One way it does that is through donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
“As a company, we donate money for every bottle of water that we sell,” she said. “We’ll also have a push to be donating within our community.”
Wilks noted that her family has made their home in Cedar Falls for the past 11 years. “We are from this community, we love this community and we’re anxious to give back through this business,” she said.
