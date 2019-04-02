WATERLOO — As she pulled people out of the walkway with promises of free stuff and a game, Dee Lillie was excited about her first year exhibiting at Strictly Business 2019.
“We were just told we had the most fun booth,” she said.
Her booth partner, sales manager Douglas Hass, laughed.
“I might have told her that,” he said.
While passersby grabbed branded swag or tried their hand at throwing a stuffed monkey through a hole in a board to win free vodka from their Future Systems Inc. booth, Lillie, an account executive, talked up her Cedar Rapids-based company’s strengths: “Small enough to be personable, large enough to be able to take care of your needs.”
“We just thought it was an awesome way to introduce ourselves,” she said of the event. “We’re looking forward to getting to know people.”
Those two objectives were top of mind for most of the 53 companies exhibiting inside The Isle Casino Hotel on Tuesday evening at Strictly Business, a showcase of Grow Cedar Valley members, said Cary Darrah, Grow Cedar Valley president and CEO.
“This gives our investors an opportunity to share what they’ve been working hard on,” she said of the event, now in its 28th year.
The event, which moves around each year, was capped at 53 vendors to accommodate the more intimate casino space, said Bette Wubbena, Grow Cedar Valley’s director of events. Around 400 people were expected to attend the event, which had a “Wizard of Oz” theme of “There’s No Place Like Home.”
Grow Cedar Valley — formerly the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber — got a chance to share its recent name change alongside other exhibitors like MercyOne, which recently rebranded all Wheaton Franciscan hospitals around the state.
“Everybody says they like it because it’s really easy to remember,” said Lori McConville, MercyOne’s marketing and business development liaison. “That gets us excited.”
McConville said having it at a smaller space inside The Isle felt “more conducive for a show like this.”
“We have a chance to connect — even with vendors, because vendors are all possible customers,” she said.
Even though it’s been around for a little while, banquet chef Corey Nolte tempted passersby with a full spread of finger food to promote the Diamond Event Center inside Jorgensen Plaza, part of the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.
“That particular space is extremely new to the Cedar Valley, so we still have people tour it and say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know about it,’” said Diamond Event Center event coordinator Amy Dall.
Whitney Johnson, marketing manager at Bill Colwell Ford, passed out coupons for her company’s new Quick Lane Tire and Auto Center in Hudson. She said the company likes coming to Strictly Business because “it’s a different type of interaction for us,” meeting business owners.
“It’s partly just being connected and staying active in the community, and this is one way to do that,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.