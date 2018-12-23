CALMAR — The Northeast Iowa Community College Board of Trustees has selected Dubuque firm Straka Johnson Architects to lead design, construction and renovations for projects funded by the passage of a $39 million bond levy in September.
The trustees selected the architectural firm at its meeting Dec. 17 based on the recommendations of the college, a nine-member search committee and the Request for Proposals formally submitted to NICC for consideration.
Straka Johnson Architects serves clients in the Dubuque tri-state area, and the firm has worked on a wide range of project types, including religious institutions, educational facilities, health care facilities, industrial facilities, recreational facilities, commercial institutions, transportation terminals and facilities, restaurants, multi-family residential and single family residential projects.
Rhonda Seibert, NICC associate vice president of operations, said the architectural firm will first focus its design services on the largest, most comprehensive projects identified by the college — the renovation of the Peosta campus Main Building, the Max Clark Hall building on the Calmar campus, the Dubuque Center and the Town Clock Business Center in Dubuque.
Voters in Northeast Iowa overwhelming passed the college’s bond levy continuation measure on Sept. 11. The $39 million levy will support renovations and updates throughout its 5,056-square-mile district and identified four major priorities to be supported by the approved bond levy: educational programming and services, which include creating flexible, updated and collaborative learning spaces; infrastructure, including renovations to the Peosta Campus Main Building and Max Clark Hall on the Calmar campus; security, including district-wide camera and door security systems to enhance safety; and technology priorities that include replacing network servers and cybersecurity systems.
For more information about ongoing construction progress and projects at NICC, go to www.nicc.edu/bondlevy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.