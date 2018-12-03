DECORAH — The new Viking State Bank & Trust building is changing the skyline in downtown Decorah.
After a few delays this fall due to wet weather, the project is back on schedule according to Bank President Rick Burras.
Viking State Bank, located at the corner of Water and River streets, is building a new, two-story 14,270 square foot facility.
Brickl Bros of West Salem is the general contractor for the new bank.
Local contractors involved in the construction include Wicks Construction, JB Holland Construction, Voltmer Electric, Casper Plumbing and Heating and Decorah Mobile Glass, all of Decorah, and Rusty Berger Masonry of Waukon.
Burras said plans call for moving into a portion of the new bank by the end of February or early March. The existing bank and drive through, just to the west of the new bank, will be torn down this spring, with the new bank completed by early summer.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Burras said.
The clock faces on the tower of the new bank were installed last week, and wiring, plumbing and insulation work is currently under way.
Rusty Burger Masonry is building scaffolding surrounded by an enclosure so the brick exterior can be installed through the winter.
The existing bank is available for new accounts, and the drive through remains open, Burras said. Viking State Bank’s Old Stage Road branch, near Walmart, is open for loan business, he said.
Viking State Bank & Trust has been in Decorah for more than 16 years.
Its existing facility is a remodeled gas station and Bank officials said it could no longer adequately serve the needs of its staff or customers.
Through the construction project, bank officials said they wanted to encourage “positive, intelligent growth” within Decorah’s central business district. The bank was designed to be “clean and modern while respecting Decorah’s eclectic mix of architecture and Nordic heritage.”
