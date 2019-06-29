WATERLOO — If you liked the half-gallon buckets of homemade Italian pastas, freshly baked garlic bread and the friendly, cultural atmosphere of Zio Johno’s, you’re going to love Via Sofia’s.
Via Sofia’s opened in April in the same location as the former Zio Johno’s, 5312 University Ave., which closed in 2006.
Twenty-three-year-old Waterloo West High School graduate Jesús Hernandez is the proud owner of his first business. Running a restaurant runs in his family.
His father, Arturo Hernandez, worked for Zio Johno’s owner, John Khairallah, for nine years. He said he is proud to see his son walk in his footsteps.
“I really enjoy working with family,” Arturo Hernandez said.
Jesús Hernandez has nine employees, several of whom are family members, including his sister, Dulce Cordero; brother-in-law Leonel Morataya; and mother, Gelasia Cordero.
The restaurant’s grand opening is set for later this summer.
“The area is great. We are in a good location that brings a lot of good people,” Jesús Hernandez said, noting he was surprised how many people from outside the Cedar Valley order carryout.
Khairallah first opened the fast-casual restaurant Zio Johno’s in Cedar Rapids in 1984, followed by several more locations, including Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Via Sofia’s retained Zio Johno’s signature menu item — made-from-scratch bread baked twice daily. Eight styles of pasta, 15 kinds of sandwiches, homemade pizzas and four varieties of salad are available for dine in or carry out, including the Gondola, a cold cut sub with ham and salami.
As with Via Sofia’s predecessor, spaghetti is still the most popular menu item, closely followed by the lasagna. The Via-style pizza is unique in a way that “you would have to try it to understand,” Jesús Hernandez said.
Most importantly, Via Sofia’s also retained Zio Johno’s original concept — fresh, fast, affordable Italian food.
“In 1984, we could feed a family of 4 for under $15 — and we can still feed a family of 4 for under $15 today!” Via Sofia’s website reads.
Sixty- to 80-hour work weeks have been an adjustment for Jesús Hernandez, but he said he’s in it for the long haul.
“It’s a little bit stressful,” he said. “Over time it might get easier.”
Situated on the corner of Rownd Street and University Avenue, the location has been a popular Cedar Valley destination for decades. The iconic doughnut shop Donutland was open there from 1971 to 2001, followed by Zio Johno’s, a Mexican grocery store, and a car dealership.
The restaurant is open daily except for major holidays. But that doesn’t mean a day off for the crew.
“We still come in those days to clean,” Jesús Hernandez said. “It’s how I like to enjoy my food, so yes, of course, staying clean is very important.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.