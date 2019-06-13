INDEPENDENCE — Nikki Barth, the president of the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, had to remind herself: It’s Rydell of Independence now.
“In my mind, it’s still Pinicon (Lincoln) Ford,” Barth told the crowd gathered Wednesday afternoon.
The dealership, bought by Rydell in 2015, hasn’t just changed names. It’s now changing locations, too.
The new, 6-acre lot — which Wednesday was just dirt and rock — will hold a 27,000-square-foot dealership and repair shop once it’s finished this fall.
The project has been years in the making, said dealer Matt Halbur, thanking everyone from the Independence City Council to his wife and daughters for helping to move Rydell from its current First Street location.
“Here we are, finally breaking ground and moving dirt,” he said, just before the ceremonial golden shovels went into the ground. “This is probably one of the best pieces of property in town, or in the county.”
The new Rydell of Independence will sit on the corner of Highways 20 and 150, next to a Casey’s General Store, and hold around 250 vehicles. The repair shop will be air conditioned, a change for mechanics in the current one.
You have free articles remaining.
“Happy employees make happy customers,” Halbur said.
Independence Mayor Bonita Davis said she was pleased to see the dealership finally come together.
“This has been a lesson in patience, which I don’t have much of,” she said. “I can hardly wait for the final nails to be pounded and the doors are opened.”
Halbur said they’re shooting for that to happen by the end of November, though he admitted that was an “aggressive” goal dependent on weather.
“Keep driving by,” he implored the crowd. “This will change rapidly.”
The dealership is part of the Rydell Dealership Group, which has 70 stores in 18 states, according to its website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.