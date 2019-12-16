CEDAR FALLS -- The Black Hawk Child Care Coalition, EPI’s Child Care Resource and Referral of Northeast Iowa, and Levi Architecture are announcing an innovative effort to create a nonprofit child care center for more than 270 children ages birth to 11.
Businesses that choose to become financial partners will secure a guaranteed number of enrollments for employees’ children.
“This project is so exciting because it’s bringing businesses together to address the critical shortage of child care, instead of each one struggling to figure out how to help its employees,” said Mary Janssen, children and family services director at Exceptional Persons Inc.
Western Home Communities is the first employer to commit to a partnership. CEO Kris Hansen was instrumental in pulling groups together for discussions about how to address the need.
“Child care is an even more pressing economic concern for businesses in this tight labor market,” said Hansen. “It’s an issue for our own employees and so many others in the community. Studies have confirmed Black Hawk County is short a few thousand child care spaces.”
Location and scope of the project will be determined based on how many businesses commit to operational assistance and how many spaces are needed to meet demand.
Hansen is also working with Iowa Economic Development Authority and legislative leaders to address issues with state child care assistance. Currently, a “cliff effect” discourages parents from accepting more hours or job promotions, because even a small raise can drastically reduce the benefit and negatively impact their income.
The lack of quality, affordable child care is a growing concern across the state and in the Cedar Valley:
- 26% of employers identify child care as a barrier to employee retention.
- In Black Hawk County, 21,324 children are under the age of 12 and only 7,686 child care spaces available.
The Black Hawk Child Care Coalition includes nearly 40 people from child care, nonprofit, education and business sectors. It’s been meeting monthly for two years, researching how to address five key areas to help alleviate the lack of child care. One focus has been on building and expanding child care solutions for businesses.
Exceptional Persons Inc. operates Child Care Resource and Referral of Northeast Iowa. It recently collaborated with Hawkeye Community College to open a child care center at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center in downtown Waterloo.
