New local entrepreneurial incubator program geared toward youths

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Organizations like the UNI Center for Urban Education in Waterloo, the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at UNI and the Multicultural Small Business Institute in Cedar Rapids have jumped on board with SHIPHT (pronounced “shift”), as well as professionals who have worked as legislators, educators, wealth managers and for companies like AirBNB, GoDaddy and Cisco.

“The unique thing about Waterloo and the people (Briscoe) invited back — they left, developed talents elsewhere, and they’re coming back because they realize they have a responsibility” to the young people, Newman said. “It’s really cool.”

Briscoe, who has also helped organize the annual Fashion Expo, will be folding that event into the other activities for students: Pitch Camp kicks off the incubator at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27 at UNI-CUE, with the Fashion Expo on March 28 at Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.

From there, students will meet once per week for sessions on finance, technology and marketing, getting career guidance from mentors along the way. At the end, students will participate in a “Shark Tank”-style community pitch night.