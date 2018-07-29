DES MOINES — While most Iowa farmers are aware of the new law passed this spring that increases funding for water quality programs in the state, they may not be aware of a number of other new laws that went into effect July 1.
One change that has gone under the radar is the new partition law, according to Kristine Tidgren, director of the Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation at Iowa State University. This piece of legislation, Senate File 2175, could be important to those who inherit farmland in the state.
“It’s a big deal,” Tidgren says of the change.
Before the change, Iowa favored partition by sale, Tidgren explains. If siblings inherited farmland, for example, and only one wanted to sell, it was often difficult to determine a fair and equitable division of the property. The courts found Iowa law didn’t allow for “owelty,” a cash payment to offset the difference in values of different tracts, making it difficult to find an “equitable and practicable” solution.
“It was almost impossible,” Tidgren says.
The new law changes numerous aspects of the code in an attempt to remedy the situation. It still begins with the premise that partition is to be equitable and partition by sale is the default.
But as long as there is not a recorded agreement governing a partition of the property, it will be classified as “heirs property.” A process is then put in place that would make it easier for the property to be divided or for one or more heirs to buy out another heir.
There is more information on the change on the CALT website (www.calt.iastate.edu), and Tidgren advises anyone looking to take advantage of the changes to consult an attorney.
There were several other laws passed by the Legislature regarding farming which went into effect July 1. For example, the state weed law was updated.
Some minor changes also were made in the state’s fence law. If it is determined a township fence law official has a conflict of interest, the remaining township trustees can appoint a substitute. The new law also allows the “fence viewer” to determine after a site evaluation that a partition fence is unfeasible.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources was given authority to set hunting, fishing and fur licenses. Many of those fees have not been raised in years and this could mean a fee increase in the future, although no fee can be raised more than 5 percent in any calendar year.
Another law authorizes Iowa DNR to establish camping and rental fees at state parks and recreation areas. Prior law required the Natural Resources Commission to set the fees, which have not changed for 18 years.
The Legislature also passed new tax legislation that will impact many farmers. And changes were made in the law regarding health care, providing two new health care benefit options for small employers and sole proprietors.
