CEDAR FALLS – St. Croix Hospice has opened an office in Cedar Falls.
St. Croix Hospice Chief Medical Officer is Dr. Andrew Mayo. This will be the eighth branch of the hospice to open in Iowa. The office is located at 7504 1/2 University Ave.
“With the addition of our Cedar Falls office, we are pleased to now be able to serve patients and their families from seven branches throughout Iowa. Our experienced hospice care teams support patients’ physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs, providing care wherever a patient calls home," Mayo said.
You have free articles remaining.
The St. Croix Hospice team includes physicians, registered nurses, social workers, dieticians, chaplains, hospice aides, bereavement counselors, volunteers, music and massage therapy, and physical, speech and occupational therapists.
To contact the center, call (855) 278-2764 or go to www.stcroixhospice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.