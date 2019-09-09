{{featured_button_text}}
St. Croix Hospice sign

St. Croix Hospice is located at 7504 1/2 University Ave., Cedar Falls.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS – St. Croix Hospice has opened an office in Cedar Falls.

St. Croix Hospice Chief Medical Officer is Dr. Andrew Mayo. This will be the eighth branch of the hospice to open in Iowa. The office is located at 7504 1/2 University Ave.

“With the addition of our Cedar Falls office, we are pleased to now be able to serve patients and their families from seven branches throughout Iowa. Our experienced hospice care teams support patients’ physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs, providing care wherever a patient calls home," Mayo said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The St. Croix Hospice team includes physicians, registered nurses, social workers, dieticians, chaplains, hospice aides, bereavement counselors, volunteers, music and massage therapy, and physical, speech and occupational therapists.

To contact the center, call (855) 278-2764  or go to www.stcroixhospice.com.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments