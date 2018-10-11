CEDAR FALLS — Plans are in the works for a new Fleet Farm retail store in Cedar Falls.
The Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday discussed a plan for a Fleet Farm at the corner of Iowa Highway 58 and West Ridgeway Avenue. No vote was taken. The commission plans to vote on the site plan Oct. 24.
Midland Atlantic Development Co. LLC is the applicant for the development and has an agreement to purchase the property.
The plan includes construction of a 257,000-square-feet Fleet Farm retail and convenience store on 49 acres on the southwest corner of the intersection.
Three future retail stores totaling 55,000 square feet are included in the site plan, north of Fleet Farm’s proposed location.
The land is in the final stages of being rezoned from agriculture to a highway commercial district by the Cedar Falls City Council. The final reading for the rezoning is planned for Nov. 5, but some issues remain.
“One of the conditions was talking about traffic, street traffic improvements,” said Cedar Falls Planner Shane Graham. “At this time those have not been designed or agreed upon. They have submitted a traffic study, and the city’s currently reviewing the traffic study.”
The city is working with the developer on final improvements, Graham said, and hopes to have a final design recommendation by the planning and zoning commission on Oct. 24.
The city also had concerns about the sidewalk placement near West Ridgeway Avenue.
“There some areas there and wetlands we’re trying to avoid,” Graham said. “Staff has indicated some concerns with safety.”
Other conditions have been met.
Fleet Farm sells hunting and fishing gear and licenses, small appliances, housewares, automotive goods, apparel, hardware, lawn and garden supplies, paint, pet supplies, sporting goods, tools and farm supplies. Most locations also have a tire center, convenience store and car wash. It has 41 locations in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, according to its website.
In other business, the commission also will discuss a housing development north of Lakeshore Drive off Iowa Highway 57.
Tami Stahl, a Lakeshore Drive resident, spoke against that development when the land was rezoned at previous commission and council meeting because of water runoff problems.
We have farm and fleet, menards and ACE hardware. Why another similar store?!
Why not? More retail the better.
Blain s doesn't seem overly busy but evidently they are making enough for an akmost identical store to go in just down the road.
Fleet Farm is like a combination of Blain's and Menards, the one in Mason City is nice. We do have enough places like it in the area though. I'm afraid it will take a lot of business from Blain's as they have a much better selection
The Mason City store is nice! and even though some might think there are enough stores in CF like this, who still does not travel to Waterloo's HD or Lowes occasionally? if you say you don't your lying. Some stores just don't have items that others do carry. Nothing worse than looking for a particular item and no one has it but they say they can order it! Well I can too from home, another reason E commerce is so big. Another comment about " too many" , that's like saying too many restaurants! they all sell beef
