CEDAR FALLS – This week, Iowa-based Hawkeye Hotels opened a new Hampton Inn by Hilton in downtown Cedar Falls.
With 130 guestrooms, the Hampton Inn is now the largest hotel available downtown and will allow the city to host and attract larger-scale events. This is Hawkeye Hotels' first property in Black Hawk County.
“This Hampton Inn greatly increases lodging options in downtown Cedar Falls and opens up new tourism opportunities for the city," said Damen Trebilcock, vice president of development for Hawkeye Hotels.
Carol Lilly, executive director of Community Main Street, said the new hotel boosts recent local efforts to change the look and feel of the downtown area.
"The additional rooms fill a much needed void," said Lilly. "We are contacted regularly by visitors and business travelers seeking close proximity to the local restaurants, entertainment venues, and boutiques specialty shops found in the Downtown District. Visitors now have another option within our walkable downtown neighborhood."
At the corner of Main Street and First Street, the hotel offers views that overlook the Cedar River and Main Street. It is on the site of the former location of the Broom Factory Restaurant and Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce.
The Hampton Inn Cedar Falls Downtown includes a fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows, indoor swimming pool, free high-speed wireless internet and large outdoor patio.
Attractions in close proximity include the Downtown District, with numerous restaurants, drinking establishments, a theater and shopping, as well as the University of Northern Iowa and UNI Dome, Riverview Conference Center and Hearst Center for the Arts. The location also provides easy access to more than 100 miles of the Cedar Valley Trails.
Founded in 1982 with one roadside hotel in Mena, Ark., Hawkeye Hotels has become one of the fastest-growing family-owned hospitality companies in the United States. Today, the firm owns and operates more than 50 hotels across the country. Hawkeye Hotels employs more than 1,500 staff across its portfolio of hotels and corporate offices. The firm maintains lasting affiliations with leading brands, including Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Starwood.
