JESUP — Google has a data center in Council Bluffs. Facebook has one in Altoona.
Now, there’s a new one, for smaller kinds of companies — and it’s right in the middle of Jesup, making money for the members of the local telecommunications co-op.
Heartland Technology Data Center, on 12th Street across from Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, began operations right around the beginning of the year in a nondescript building surrounded by high security.
“The perimeter looks gaudy,” CEO Tony Lang admitted, referring to it as “prison” looking. “But that’s what you need to attract these types of clients.”
The fencing’s only the start: Security is locked down at Heartland, with key-card entry and facial-recognition entry for each client and employee, and it’s the main reason the launch party introducing the data center to the community was held across town at the Jesup Golf and Country Club on Wednesday evening.
Members of Heartland Technology — formerly the Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, which owns the new data center — showed up to try and learn more about it.
“I didn’t want to miss this, because I wanted to find out what it was,” said Gloria Lewis of Jesup, who said she drove by the data center before the launch party.
After Lang and chief technology officer Jesse Havlik spoke with her, did she have a better idea?
“Yes and no,” Lewis said. But she admitted she might not be the target audience: “I do a lot of computer stuff ... I also have Windows 7, and I’m not going to change.”
Lang said a data center is “just a building,” albeit a building that has highly-specialized cooling systems and several back-up power systems, not to mention the security. It’s geared toward technology businesses with an online presence that need server storage, because legally those companies can’t house their servers on their own premises.
You have free articles remaining.
So they pack up their servers and send them to places like Jesup.
“They are literally putting data centers in a shipping container and dropping them in our yard,” Lang said.
Lang said members will appreciate the profits from the data center, given that landline telephones and cable television — large parts of the co-op’s business — have been in decline in recent years.
“We looked at other sources of income, and this was a pretty good fit,” he said. “We are a cooperative, so this money is distributed back to members.”
Lang said Heartland’s investments in fiber optic cables, beginning in 2011, gives Heartland a leg up on the infrastructure and internet needed, which — because they own the cooperative — they can service “at deep, deep discounts.”
“We have cheap power, amazing fiber optics, and our biggest problem is tornadoes,” Lang said. “(Tech companies) like the middle of nowhere — they totally do.”
Heartland built a tier 3 facility — one step down from the highest tier 4, which has to do with redundant power sources and percentage of “up time” — and the data center currently holds six racks, with space for up to 40 and plenty of outdoor space for more.
And there will be plenty more, Lang said.
“You are going to see these data centers grow — we’re just one of the first to get going,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.