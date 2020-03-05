New Cedar Falls Dairy Queen to open soon

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls is in for a tasty treat.

American Dairy Queen Corp. (ADQ), said the opening of the Cedar Falls DQ Grill & Chill restaurant is on track to open March 31.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Management is expecting to hire 60 empoyees, from cake decorators to grill cooks and more. Employment opportunities begin for those aged 14 and up, under the Iowa work guidelines for minors. Hiring events are planned March 12, March 14 and March 16.

The new DQ Grill & Chill location is locally owned and operated by Marty Rouse. Rouse is a third-generation dealership owner. Keeping the local Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership alive since his grandfather purchased it in 1952, Rouse understands what makes a business thrive — quality customer connections.

To learn more about the Dairy Queen brand, visit www.dairyqueen.com/. Job applicants for the Cedar Falls location can visit https://bit.ly/2IdQx4I.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1